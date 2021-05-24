Ranking the NFL's Top-10 Home Run Threats Entering the 2021 Season

0 of 12

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

When looking at offensive skill-position prospects, NFL teams are frequently looking for players who "can score from anywhere on the field."

You'll find this phrase or some variation of it in draft profiles and on-air evaluations annually. While it may seem a tad hyperbolic, some players can indeed turn touches into touchdowns at any time. However, it's a trait that teams must search for because it's rare.

Being a home run-hitter also doesn't come with a defined skill set. Some home run threats dazzle with pure speed. Others out-physical their opponents to grab contested catches deep down the field. Then there are those who bounce off would-be tacklers and turn on the jets in the open field.

The one thing the NFL's top home-run threats have in common is a penchant for the big play.

The following home run threats come in a variety of flavors, but each can legitimately score any time he touches the football—and they have the production and/or measurables to prove it.