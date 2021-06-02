Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 9

1 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs barely lost any of steam at the end of May despite some injuries, and they started June with a bang after taking a second straight game against the San Diego Padres.

Patrick Wisdom has been a vital offensive contributor over the course of the last week.

The 29-year-old is on an absolute tear as of late. He is 9-for-17 with four homers dating back to May 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Three of those homers have come in the last two games, as he clubbed a pair on May 31 and hit a bomb off Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers on Tuesday night.

Wisdom is red-hot, and Cubs manager David Ross has almost no choice but to keep playing him so long as he is producing at this rate. Now, there are challenges to making him part of a fantasy roster.

As of right now, Wisdom only has fantasy eligibility at first base, though that could change after he played third on Tuesday. The more pressing issue might be the fact that Jason Heyward and Jake Marisnick are both close to returning, which could present internal dilemmas for the Cubs.

That said, Wisdom is only rostered in 1.7 percent of ESPN leagues as of Tuesday night. He is well worth a flier at least until Heyward and Marisnick are activated, and maybe even beyond then considering the Cubs are without David Bote (shoulder) for an extended stretch.