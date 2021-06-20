Bobby Lashley Beats Drew McIntyre, Retains WWE Title at 2021 Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell on Sunday in a same-titled match to retain the WWE Championship.

However, The All Mighty owed a huge debt of gratitude to Hurt Business associate MVP for his victory.

When the initial referee was injured, McIntyre called for a replacement to step inside the cage. MVP saw his opportunity and slipped into the structure and interfered with the official's count.

Then, while the Scot was lining up a Claymore Kick on Lashley, MVP grabbed his foot from outside the ring. That allowed the champion to roll up the challenger and keep his belt.

The two men have been at odds for months, dating back to Elimination Chamber in February when Lashley attacked the Scot, allowing The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become WWE champion.

After beating Miz for the WWE title one week later, The All Mighty and McIntyre began a heated feud that ran up to WrestleMania 37. They faced off in the opening contest on Night 1, meaning it was the first match back in front of fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was widely expected that The Scottish Warrior would regain the title after not having the opportunity to celebrate in front of fans the previous year when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but it was Lashley who prevailed thanks to some help from MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite the loss, McIntyre remained in the title hunt and was granted a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, although a loss to Braun Strowman on Raw resulted in The Monster Among Men being added to make it a Triple Threat.

Strowman took the fall in a Lashley victory at the pay-per-view, meaning that while McIntyre lost, he still had some claim to another title opportunity.

After WrestleMania Backlash, though, Kofi Kingston emerged as a threat to jump in front of McIntyre, as he beat Lashley in a non-title match due to interference from the Scot.

That led to a bout between McIntyre and Kingston, with the winner earning a WWE Championship shot against Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

The first match between McIntyre and Kingston was ruled a draw after interference from the titleholder and MVP, but it was rebooked for the following week with Lashley banned from ringside.

The Scottish Warrior prevailed against Kingston, giving him one more opportunity to wrestle the WWE title away from The All Mighty.

While McIntyre posed a major threat, Lashley once again managed to retain, which suggests his rivalry with the Scot has finally reached its conclusion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).