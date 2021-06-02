Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every MLB Team After 2 Months

1 of 6

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays

Current record: 35-20, first place AL East

Projected record: 56-51 in final 107 games, 91-71 on the season

The Rays have been on a tear over the last few weeks, winning 16 of their last 17 games and five in a row. Tampa Bay got off to a slow start and only a few weeks ago the Rays were 19-19, but this is about what we expected from defending American League champs. Rich Hill helped the Rays down the New York Yankees on Monday. This team has been firing on all cylinders and that was evident on Sunday. Hill scattered only three hits and two walks over five innings, his defense gave him a chance to win and the Rays put the leadoff man on in innings 3-6.

Can they keep up this torrid pace? They'll likely slow down at some point but the longer they keep this going the better chance they have to stay on top in the division.

New York Yankees

Current record: 29-25, third place AL East

Projected record: 62-46 over final 108 games, 91-71 on the season

The Bronx faithful have been upset with the team all season. The fans are upset with management for not spending past the luxury tax threshold to maximize their opportunity for winning a championship while the window appears to be wide open. Injuries have hit the roster hard. The lineup is lacking with center fielder Aaron Hicks out for the season (wrist surgery) and first baseman Luke Voit out for a few weeks (oblique). But an already-thin rotation took another hit when Corey Kluber went down with a sub-scapular strain in his right rotator cuff. He's seeking more opinions on the injury and how to best proceed.

The good news is that Luis Severino and reliever Zack Britton are beginning rehab assignments. And it's the Yankees, it's not like they're ever really lacking in firepower. The bad news is they play in the unforgiving AL East.

Boston Red Sox

Current record: 32-21, second place AL East

Projected record: 59-50 over the final 109 games, 91-71 on the season

The Red Sox lineup has slugged the team into contention, but the starting pitching has been inconsistent (4.20 ERA). If these projections hold true and all three of these teams end up with the same record then things could get interesting come September. But the Yankees and Red Sox will have to show that they have the pitching depth to get around the Rays, making for some late-season theatrics between two rival fanbases. It's a wild race and it's only going to get better.

Toronto Blue Jays

Current record: 27-25, fourth place AL East

Projected record: 60-50 over final 110 games, 87-75 on the season

The Blue Jays went big over the winter and loaded up with the intent of competing with the Yankees, Red Sox and Rays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is looking like an MVP at only 22 years old. The Blue Jays lead the American League with 77 home runs, so it's not out of the realm of possibility to think they could defy these projections with a big run at some point over the summer, especially if their prized offseason acquisition, outfielder George Springer (quadriceps), returns in the next few months. Regardless, this is a good step forward for a team with aspirations of contending for the next few years.

Baltimore Orioles

Current record: 17-37, last place AL East

Projected record: 45-63 over final 108 games, 62-100 on the season

The Orioles have lost their last 14 games. John Means' no-hitter was fun, but rebuilds are less so, and the rest of this season is just another tough rebuilding year.