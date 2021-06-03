Biggest NFL Position Battles Developing in 2021

1 of 9

There's only one way the Chicago Bears quarterback competition goes. The sole question is how long it takes before the coaching staff reaches the point where Justin Fields should take over the offense and officially become the future of the franchise.

Head coach Matt Nagy is taking the typical (and outdated) path by making a first-round rookie "earn" his spot.

"Andy is the starter," Nagy told reporters going into organized team activities. "Andy's going to get the one reps."

Something else the coach said is far more important in his evaluation of the quarterback position.

"We got to make sure as we go through this thing that we also do what's best for the Bears and for Justin," Nagy added.

Young quarterbacks grow at their own rate. The days of automatically sitting a rookie so he can learn from a veteran are long gone. Today's young signal-callers come into the league more prepared than ever. They should start when they are ready.

Everyone saw Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert take the league by storm very early in their careers. They were ready to play from Day 1, even if they didn't initially.

In Fields' case, the Bears simply need to gauge how comfortable he is to inform how they handle the upcoming competition.

"We want him to learn this offense so that he can play at that 4.4 speed that he has when he's out there," the head coach said. "A guy like Andy Dalton or Nick Foles that do not have that 4.4 speed to be able to play fast mentally with the decisions they are making along with Justin. When you have that speed that he has, it's definitely a rare element."

Dalton can try to hold off Fields as long as he can, but the job ultimately belongs to this year's 11th overall draft pick.

Winner: Fields