1 Rookie to Keep an Eye on for Every NFL Team Coming Out of OTAs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Every opportunity to impress a coaching staff matters.

Organized team activities may be considered voluntary and the NFLPA encouraged its members not to attend, but too many realize these reps are mandatory to their career arcs.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said the quiet part out loud recently.

"These guys out here are working their ass off," Arians said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "I'd like to see about 10 more of them that are fighting for jobs that they don't know they're fighting for."

Anyone who has played football at any level understands what a coach actually means when he says something is voluntary and not every professional player has the luxury of a big contract or secure roster spot, even the recently drafted rookies.

Yes, the majority of the class is safe from the onset of their careers, but not all of them. They have something to earn the moment they put on those new colors for the first time. First impressions are often critical to their development.

None of the following rookies heard their names called in the first round or even became their respective teams' initial selections, yet all of them should come out of organized team activities as potential long-term pieces of the puzzle for the 2021 campaign and beyond.