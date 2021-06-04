NBA Trade Ideas to Save Lottery Teams from Another Playoff Whiff

0 of 14

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Whether they were rebuilding or had legit playoff aspirations heading into the season, no NBA franchise wants to end up in the lottery.

Sometimes a rebuild just needs some fast forwarding. Take the Atlanta Hawks, for example. After years of collecting high lottery picks, a trade for Clint Capela and the signings of Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic have now pushed them not just into the postseason, but into the second round.

Many of the lottery-bound teams should have the same goal for next year, making the leap to the playoffs while shaking off the bad vibes of a poor 2020-21 season.

While it may be best for some squads to continue a slow and oftentimes painful rebuild, these trades would be the best quick fix to avoid another lottery trip.