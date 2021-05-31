French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Serena Williams and Roger Federer started off their 2021 French Open runs with straight-set victories on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday.

Williams ended a chaotic day in the women's bracket that saw four players in the top 20 eliminated in the first round.

The victory combined with results across the bottom half of the women's singles draw paved a better path for Williams to make a deep run at Roland Garros.

Federer looked strong in his first major appearance since the 2020 Australian Open. He has a long way to go to advance to the final, but Monday's win was a good first step in his return to Grand Slam tennis.

Daniil Medvedev, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek were among the other top 10 seeds who advanced into the second round.

The first round will conclude Tuesday, with Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action.

Monday's French Open Results

Men's Singles

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Alexander Bublik, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

No. 8 Roger Federer def. Denis Istomin, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti def. No. 13 David Goffin, 6-0, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 15 Casper Ruud def. Benoit Paire, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 18 Jannik Sinner def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4

Lloyd Harris def. No. 26 Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

No. 28 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2

No. 30 Taylor Fritz def. Joao Sousa, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

No. 31 John Isner def. Sam Querrey, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4

No. 32 Reilly Opelka def. Andrej Martin, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

After suffering four consecutive first-round exits in Paris, Medvedev finally broke through into the second round with a straight-set victory.

The second-seeded Russian needed just under two hours to eliminate Alexander Bublik, who he bested in most stat categories.

Medvedev captured 79 percent of the points on his first serve and took seven of the 15 break points he forced against his 23-year-old opponent.

Medvedev should have a clear path to the second week of the tournament after No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the tournament Sunday. Dimitrov was the highest seed in Medvedev's section.

Federer also got off to a great start in Paris, but his path to the quarterfinals is far more difficult than the one Medvedev faces.

Federer blew past Denis Istomin in one hour and 33 minutes to set up a clash with Marin Cilic, who is one of a few major winners in the men's draw outside of the Big Three of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The 20-time major winner could face Djokovic in the quarterfinals if both players continue to progress. Djokovic's section got easier after 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti upset David Goffin.

Musetti is part of the newest generation of stars hoping to make their impact at major tournaments. His fellow 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner survived a five-set battle to move on to the second round.

The three seeded American men in the field advanced Monday. Taylor Fritz, John Isner and Reilly Opelka all came out on top in straight sets.

Women's Singles

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Tamara Zidansek def. No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-2), 9-7

No. 7 Serena Williams def. Irina Camelia Begu, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

No. 8 Iga Swiatek def. Kaja Juvan, 6-0, 7-5

No. 10 Belinda Bencic def. Nadia Podoroska, 6-0, 6-3

Marta Kostyuk def. No. 12 Garbine Muguruza, 6-1, 6-4

No. 14 Elise Mertens def. Storm Sanders, 6-4, 6-1

Polona Hercog def. No. 16 Kiki Bertens, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Sorana Cirstea def. No. 19 Johanna Konta, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

No. 20 Marketa Vondrousova def. Kaia Kanepi, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

No. 28 Jessica Pegula def. Zhu Lin, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

The women's singles draw looks much more wide open than it was 24 hours ago.

Four top 20 seeds were eliminated Monday and No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka opted to withdraw from the event.

Bianca Andreescu, Garbine Muguruza, Kiki Bertens and Johanna Konta all suffered first-round defeats.

Andreescu, Bertens and Konta were drawn into the bottom two sections of the draw alongside Osaka. That leaves No. 10 Belinda Bencic as the highest seed left in that portion of the draw.

If you go further up the draw, Williams looks to be in good shape to reach the semifinal round. Aryna Sabalenka is the only top 10 seed that would be in her way to the final four.

Williams closed Monday's action with a straight-set victory. She battled through a first-set tiebreak and then got stronger in the second set.

Reigning champion Iga Swiatek appears to be in a great spot as well in her section after she reeled off a straight-set victory over Kaja Juvan and Marta Kostyuk upset Muguruza.

Swiatek allowed just four break-point opportunities to Juvan in 18 games. The No. 8 seed won five of her 13 break points and converted on just over half of her receiving points.

Sofia Kenin, whom Swiatek beat in the 2020 women's final, was forced to battle to a win over 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

The fourth-seeded American pulled away in the third set by going 5-of-5 on break-point opportunities and 22-of-29 on her receiving points.

Kenin and Swiatek could face each other in the quarterfinals if they each win three more matches.

