Most Lethal 'Heart of the Order' Lineups in Major League Baseball Right Now

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It's the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series. You need one run to tie, two runs to win. To get the job done, you can choose the current "heart of the order" from any team in Major League Baseball.

Who do you choose?

Before we dive in to ranking the options, let's first clarify that we are defining the heart of the order as a team's best three-, four-, five- or six-man chunk of consecutive hitters.

[Puts on old person cap] Back in my day, the heart of the order was the guy batting third, the guy batting cleanup and the player either directly before or after that duo, depending on which way that manager preferred to set a lineup. These days, though, some teams put their best hitter in the leadoff spot, or one of their best sluggers in the 6-hole.

Thus, for each team, we'll denote where in the order that the heart typically resides, but we're just searching for the most lethal stretches of current batting orders—the guys you most want coming to the dish with the game on the line.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics are current through the start of play on Monday, May 31.