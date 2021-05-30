X

    French Open 2021: Monday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2021

    Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Italy's Lisa Pigato during their match at the Emilia Romagna Open tennis tournament, in Parma, Monday, May 17, 2021. Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Williams accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini)
    Marco Vasini/Associated Press

    Serena Williams will add another historic achievement to her illustrious resume on Monday at the 2021 French Open.

    Williams will face Irina-Camelia Begu in the first official night match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros. 

    Matches in previous years have been played under the lights on Chatrier, but they were forced to complete those contests at night because of weather delays, or long matches that occurred earlier in the day. 

    Williams will finish off a loaded slate of stars on Chatrier, which begins with 2020 French Open women's singles champion Iga Swiatek.

    Second-seeded man Daniil Medvedev will follow and Roger Federer makes his return to Roland Garros in the final day match on the primary showcase court. 

    The full order of play for Monday's matches can be found here on the tournament's official website. 

              

    Predictions

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Serena Williams Opens With Strong Showing

    Marco Vasini/Associated Press

    Williams has not advanced to the French Open final since 2016. 

    Her results in two clay-court tournaments this season suggest she is not the favorite to win at Roland Garros, but she should move on past Begu.

    Williams went 1-2 in a pair of Italian clay tournaments, but she has not suffered a first-round exit in Paris since 2012.

    The No. 7 seed holds a 1-0 head-to-head record over Begu. That victory was a straight-set win on the Rome clay in 2016. 

    Begu suffered a first-round exit in 2019 and 2020, won a single match in 2018 and she went 2-2 in the clay court buildup to Roland Garros.

    Both of Begu's victories came over players outside the top 100 in the world rankings. One of her losses also occurred versus a woman further down the rankings. 

    If Williams was playing a tougher foe on clay, there may have been some concern about her status in the tournament. 

    But at least for Monday, Williams should be in great shape to cruise into the next round of her bracket, which got easier on Sunday when No. 26 seed Angelique Kerber was upset. 

              

    Roger Federer Cruises In Roland Garros Return

    Halden Krog/Associated Press

    After missing the last three Grand Slams, Federer will be back in action on Monday. 

    Due to his absence, the 20-time major winner was dropped to the No. 8 seed. He is typically a top-three seed alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when fully fit. 

    Federer could not have asked for a better first-round opponent to get back into his major groove. He owns a 7-0 head-to-head record over Denis Istomin. 

    Istomin has not been strong on the Paris clay, as he owns a single spot in the second round since 2015. 

    That is a good sign for Federer, who lost a tune-up match in Geneva, Switzerland two weeks ago. That loss looks much better than it did then since Pablo Andujar ousted Dominic Thiem on Sunday. 

    As long as Federer plays his game and does not press, he should cruise to a three-set victory over his opponent from Uzbekistan.

             

    Statistics obtained from ATPTour.com and WTATennis.com.

    Related

      French Open Men’s Watchability Power Rankings, Monday Edition

      French Open Men’s Watchability Power Rankings, Monday Edition
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open Men’s Watchability Power Rankings, Monday Edition

      Pablo Mosquera
      via Last Word On Tennis

      French Open 2021: Monday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

      French Open 2021: Monday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open 2021: Monday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Sunday's Singles Bracket

      French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Sunday's Singles Bracket
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Sunday's Singles Bracket

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      French Open Draws 🎾

      See complete draws and latest results from Roland Garros here 📲

      French Open Draws 🎾
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open Draws 🎾

      Rolandgarros
      via Rolandgarros