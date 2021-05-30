USMNT vs. Switzerland: 2021 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

The United States men's national team begins a loaded two-month slate Sunday with a friendly against Switzerland.

The squad, comprising mostly European-based players, will face Switzerland in St. Gallen for what will be a UEFA Euro 2020 tune-up for the home side.

After Sunday's game, the USMNT will head to Denver for the CONCACAF Nations League final four. That competition resumes Thursday with a semifinal meeting with Honduras.

The USMNT is also preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is set to take place in July on home soil. Some of the participants in Sunday's friendly and the Nations League may not be in that squad.

USMNT vs. Switzerland Info

Date: Sunday, May 30

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Switzerland -139 (bet $139 to win $100); USMNT +485 (bet $100 to win $485); Draw (+235)

Preview

The USMNT will play Sunday without two of its most prominent stars.

Zack Steffen and Christian Pulisic were in Porto, Portugal, for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. They will join the squad ahead of the matches in Denver.

With the No. 1 goalkeeper likely not available, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter should turn to Ethan Horvath in net. David Ochoa is the third goalkeeper on the roster. Horvath could use some playing time after sitting behind Simon Mignolet at Club Brugge this season, making just three appearances across all competitions.

Ochoa is a first-team starter for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, but he has not played in goal for the senior team yet. He was the goalkeeper for the U23 squad that failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Even without Pulisic, the USMNT has plenty of playmakers to call upon, including Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna, Lille's Timothy Weah and Juventus' Weston McKennie.

If the creative players conjure some significant chances, they need an in-form forward to finish off those opportunities. Perhaps the most intriguing forward on the USMNT roster is Jordan Siebatcheu, who recently committed to play for the States.

Siebatcheu netted 15 goals across all competitions for Young Boys, including three in the UEFA Europa League. USMNT fans did not know much about the 25-year-old forward prior to this season, and he should receive a chance to prove what he can do in red, white and blue.

Daryl Dike, who is competing for minutes up top with Siebatcheu, among others, has been monitored closely since he went on loan from Orlando City to Barnsley in the English Championship. Dike earned a call-up after scoring nine times in 19 matches during the Tykes' failed attempt at promotion to the English Premier League.

Even if Siebatcheu and Dike earn minutes Sunday, they are not guaranteed to be out in open space, like they were many times during the club season. Switzerland produced clean sheets in two of its past three home games and has allowed multiple tallies once in its past five contests.

The Swiss are gearing up for an Euro 2020 group with Wales, Italy and Turkey. They have one more friendly against Liechtenstein ahead of their opener with Wales on June 12.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool are the two most notable names on the roster, but Switzerland has a handful of lethal forwards that should test the USMNT defense. Haris Seferovic, Admir Mehmedi and Mario Gavranovic all have more than 10 goals on the international level, and five of the forwards on the roster have more than 10 caps.

In comparison, the USMNT's most experienced forward on Sunday's roster is Josh Sargent, who has four goals in 13 international matches. That inexperience up top could cost the USMNT in St. Gallen, and it one of a few reasons why Switzerland is favored to win.

A loss would not hurt the USMNT as long as it performs well, but a win or draw would be viewed as a success given Switzerland's stature.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from FBRef.com.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.