AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 28
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
With Double or Nothing just 48 hours away, All Elite Wrestling hit the TNT airwaves for a special Friday night edition of Dynamite, headlined by all of the final hype and storyline advancement for Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.
Did Orange Cassidy accept Kenny Omega's offer to defer his shot at the world title? What went down when Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo shared the same ring for a weigh-in ahead of their intensely personal showdown?
Were Darby Allin, Miro, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page able to build momentum ahead of their respective matches Sunday?
Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the May 28 broadcast.
Match Card
- A celebration of The Inner Circle
- TNT champion Miro vs. Dante Martin
- The Double or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo
- Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega's offer to defer his title opportunity
- The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
- Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi
- Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page
