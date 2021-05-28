Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 10

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 10May 28, 2021
OK, everybody, who angered the baseball gods?
We're not mad—well, maybe a bit—but we just really want to get to the bottom of this because injuries are getting out of hand.
Marcell Ozuna could lose six weeks to multiple finger fractures. Bryce Harper landed on the injured list with a bruised forearm. Elbow inflammation halted Noah Syndergaard's comeback from Tommy John surgery. Corey Kluber could miss at least two months with a shoulder injury. Luke Voit went down with an oblique strain.
That's a ton for fantasy baseball managers to...well, manage. We'll do our best to help.
While the waiver wire doesn't offer any replacements, it can provide relief in the form of these Week 10 streamers, who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
Enrique Hernandez, 2B/SS/OF, Boston Red Sox
While there are streamers with more upside than Enrique Hernandez, few can match his stability and security.
The 29-year-old bats almost exclusively atop a potent Red Sox lineup. He doesn't get on base as often as the typical leadoff hitter (.314 on-base percentage), but Boston doesn't seem to mind, so neither should you.
If the Sox keep him up there, he's going to score runs. Hernandez has already more than a third of the way to his career-high runs total, crossing the plate 25 times through his first 37 games. Same goes for his 37 hits, which he has amassed on the third-highest batting average of his career (.262).
Beyond the runs, none of his numbers blow you away, but they don't have to. You're banking on volume here with the Red Sox approaching a seven-game week and hoping for enough good fortune that Hernandez sends a ball or two over the fence.
Alek Manoah, SP, Toronto Blue Jays
The biggest risk/reward game in fantasy is rostering a shiny, new prospect.
Sometimes, you'll stumble into a superstar. More often than not, you'll misfire and put your statistics at risk.
Getting Alek Manoah is a gamble. But, as he displayed during his MLB debut on Thursday, the payoff could be tremendous.
The 23-year-old began his big league career with a road start against the Yankees. He baffled them in all six of his scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Prior to the promotion, Manoah had racked up 27 strikeouts with only seven hits and one run allowed in 18 Triple-A innings. Clearly, he has talent, and fantasy managers should pounce on the chance to add that talent and see where it's headed.
Joc Pederson, 1B/OF, Chicago Cubs
Joc Pederson took a while to find his footing in Chicago.
Through his first 16 games, the 29-year-old hit a woeful .137 with a .262 on-base percentage and .235 slugging percentage. He had seven hits against 20 total strikeouts. It was brutal.
Then he went on the injured list with wrist tendinitis. If those rostering Pederson hadn't dropped him during that painfully slow start, then the injury was the last straw.
Well, it's time to buy back in, folks. Since coming off the injured list, he looks like a completely different player. Entering Thursday, he had 24 hits (and 17 strikeouts) in the 17 games since his return, slashing .369/.411/.585. Seven of those hits went for extra bases, including three round-trippers. He has even led off a lot in this stretch, which means more at-bats and more run scoring chances.
The production and the opportunity may not last, but he's worth rostering as long as they're here, especially with the Cubs approaching a seven-game week.