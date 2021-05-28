Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 10

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

OK, everybody, who angered the baseball gods?

We're not mad—well, maybe a bit—but we just really want to get to the bottom of this because injuries are getting out of hand.

Marcell Ozuna could lose six weeks to multiple finger fractures. Bryce Harper landed on the injured list with a bruised forearm. Elbow inflammation halted Noah Syndergaard's comeback from Tommy John surgery. Corey Kluber could miss at least two months with a shoulder injury. Luke Voit went down with an oblique strain.

That's a ton for fantasy baseball managers to...well, manage. We'll do our best to help.

While the waiver wire doesn't offer any replacements, it can provide relief in the form of these Week 10 streamers, who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.