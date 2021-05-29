Wander Franco and the 10 Uber-Prospects Who Will Be Next to Take MLB by Storm

0 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Who's next?

One of the most exciting parts of any MLB season is the arrival of some of the game's top prospects who represent the next generation of stars.

The Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic has already gotten the call this year after starting the season as a consensus top-10 prospect, and there are plenty more highly regarded young players set to take the league by storm.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 players who occupy spots on Bleacher Report's updated Top 100 prospect list and are poised to make their debuts.

The focus was on those who have not yet debuted, so the Miami Marlins' Sixto Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez, the San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart, the New York Yankees' Deivi Garcia, the Mariners' Taylor Trammell and the Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell were not part of the conversation.

These players were selected based on their developmental tracks, production and paths to playing time in the big leagues.