NBA Offseason Trade Ideas You've Probably Never Thought of

New York Knicks receive: Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox II, No. 21 pick (via DAL) and No. 32 pick (via DET)

The Knicks need more scoring. Even with Julius Randle's All-Star ascension, RJ Barrett's sophomore leap and Immanuel Quickley's ahead-of-schedule contributions, New York finished 22nd in offensive efficiency. Through two playoff games, the Knicks are averaging four fewer points per 100 possessions than they did in the regular season.

The Cavaliers could have a dynamic scorer up for grabs. Collin Sexton just ranked as this season's 18th-best scorer (one spot ahead of Randle) with a career-high 24.3 points per game. The scoring guard also paired that production with a personal-best 57.3 true shooting percentage.

And yet, an NBA executive told Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer the Cavs could consider trading Sexton as opposed to giving nine-figure contracts to both him and Jarrett Allen.

If Sexton is available, the Knicks should make the call.

They need his scoring punch and secondary playmaking. They also should have enough touches to go around where Randle, Sexton, Barrett, Quickley and, assuming he returns in free agency, Derrick Rose aren't stepping on one another's shoes. Sexton, a career 38.5 percent three-point shooter, can log minutes on or off the ball, a skill he has honed as Darius Garland has come into his own.

Cleveland fans might scoff at the return here, but it's important to remember two things. One, Sexton is extension-eligible this offseason, so he's about to get expensive. Two, the trade market might be skeptical of some of his stats, since the Cavs have been the NBA's worst team (by a healthy margin) during his three-year career.

If Cleveland isn't planning on keeping Sexton anyway, this would convert him into essentially two late first-round picks, 2020's No. 8 selection (Obi Toppin, who starred down the road in Dayton) and 2018's No. 9 pick (Kevin Knox II, who might be a scenery change away from getting his stalled career on track). The Knicks have additional draft picks to play with if that's not enough.