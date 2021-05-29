7 Under-the-Radar NFL Breakout Candidates in 2021

0 of 7

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

There are many breakout candidates beyond the usual suspects going into the NFL's 2021 season.

Onlookers know the big names: Joe Burrow, D'Andre Swift, Mecole Hardman and even Jalen Hurts.

But a handful of proverbial under-the-radar players share many of the same traits as the top breakout candidates, such as improved surroundings, developmental upswing, hints of production and plenty of reason to project quite a bit more.

The one thing they lack? Name recognition, sheer hype or some combination of both.

Otherwise, the following players have just as much breakout potential as any of the other big names and should have fans watching them carefully this coming year.