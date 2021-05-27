The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Heading into 2021 OTAs

8 of 8

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals: Will the Secondary Limit Their Potential?

The Cardinals narrowly missed the playoffs in 2020, falling just short at the end of the season. The team clearly doesn't want the same to happen this year, using the offseason to stock up on talent.

Arizona acquired several impactful veterans like pass-rusher J.J. Watt and wideout A.J. Green, plus secured some pro-ready prospects like stud linebacker Zaven Collins in the draft. This series of moves significantly improved the club's chances to make the postseason.

While the Cardinals look ready to make the leap, their current crop of cornerbacks leave a bit to be desired.

If the season began today, Arizona would likely be starting free-agent pickup Malcolm Butler—who was released by the Titans this offseason—and Robert Alford, who has been hampered by major injuries and hasn't seen a snap since signing with the club in 2019. Byron Murphy, a second-round pick two years ago, will likely cover the slot, but beyond that there are few reliable in-house options.

The Cardinals may have to rely on fourth-round rookie Marco Wilson and sixth-round pick Tay Gowan to play significant roles this season. If they can perform at a high level, the team will have some decent depth to rely on. If neither pans out, Arizona will be in trouble when having to go into dime packages or if a starter is unavailable.

If these rookies aren't able to distinguish themselves in OTAs, it would hardly be a shock to see the Cardinals dip into the open market to grab a veteran cornerback.

Los Angeles Rams: Who Is Snapping the Ball?

The Rams are constructing a roster with the goal of winning Super Bowls starting this season. They are loaded with top-notch talent all over the field, but their offensive line—especially center—isn't as star-studded as the rest of the roster.

With Los Angeles upgrading to Matthew Stafford from Jared Goff at quarterback, the team needs to find a consistent option to snap him the ball. The incumbent starter, Austin Blythe, left in free agency and signed a budget deal with the Chiefs. By letting Blythe walk, the Rams' brass signaled that they feel confident another lineman under contract can fulfill his duties.

Whether that is Austin Corbett, Brian Allen, Shelton Coleman or UDFA Meredith Jordan is up for debate, but Corbett seems to have the inside track. The former guard has been spotted lining up at center for the first team offense during OTAs.

Corbett played both guard positions for the Rams during the regular season, but lined up at center previously in the preseason and took on that role for the Browns when he came into the league. He's unproven at the position, although he has flashed more potential than any of the players he's competing with.

For a cash-strapped club like L.A., Corbett is likely going to be worth the dice roll.

San Francisco 49ers: When Will Trey Lance Take Over?

The 49ers made the decision to entrust the future of the franchise to No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, but the question is when will the quarterback prospect get his chance to start?

It may not be this year, as the San Francisco front office elected not to clear a path for Lance to take over right away. The team held onto incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran signal-caller who helped bring the Niners to a Super Bowl two years ago.

Although San Francisco was successful in 2019, Garoppolo hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations the team had for him after giving up a second-round pick for him midway through the 2017 campaign. He started out hot, but has struggled with injury and production in the time since. The franchise came to terms that the 29-year-old isn't the long-term solution, moving up the board to acquire Lance and his limitless potential.

It's going to be difficult to keep Lance off the field, as he was incredibly impressive during his short tenure at North Dakota State. While he only started one full season in 2019, he absolutely dominated the competition with both his arm and mobility. He brings much more to the table than Garoppolo and could climb the depth chart rapidly this offseason.

If Lance is looking great during OTAs and training camp, expect the Niners to reconsider the idea of having him wait in the wings.

Seattle Seahawks: Did They Do Enough To Keep Russell Wilson Happy?

One of the key storylines coming out of Seattle following the 2020 campaign was how unhappy quarterback Russell Wilson was with the Seahawks. The team attempted to assuage its superstar by adding weapons and improving his protection this offseason.

Seattle's most significant move to bolster the offensive line was trading for guard Gabe Jackson. The former Pro Bowler is a quality pass-protector and should significantly aid the efforts to keep Wilson upright in 2021. The team also got one of the steals of the draft by taking tackle Stone Forsythe in the sixth round, a prospect who can potentially contribute from the jump as a rookie.

The Seahawks already had two of the best wideouts in the game in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but the receiving corps looks even better now with the addition of D'Wayne Eskridge. The second-rounder will help stretch the field and brings more big-play capability to this offense.

Considering the Seahawks would be in disarray without their franchise quarterback, these moves were necessary to avoid a complete breakdown in the relationship. It may not be enough—Wilson reportedly desired more autonomy and involvement in the organization's decision-making process—but should help smooth things over in the short term.

Statistics via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. Salary-cap info via Over the Cap unless otherwise noted.