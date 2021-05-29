Ranking the Best Power Pitchers Since 2000

0 of 9

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Pitching is a fascinating art. From local youth leagues to Major League Baseball, location and movement can flummox a lineup.

But sometimes, throwing smoke is the best decision.

Earlier in the 2000s, a few future Hall of Famers leaned on elite velocity and built a reputation as power pitchers. Since then, a couple of All-Star starters and relievers have helped usher in an era where fastballs just keep getting faster.

The order is subjective, especially since a player's era must be considered. Many modern pitchers throw harder than Billy Wagner did, for example, but he overwhelmed batters at the time.

Average fastball velocity over a sustained time period is a key factor in the selections.