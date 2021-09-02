Former Nuggets PF Paul Millsap Agrees to Contract with Nets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Paul Millsap will join the Brooklyn Nets after the two parties reportedly agreed to a deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The forward played the past four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, re-signing with the team on a one-year, $10 million deal in November despite reported interest from "over half of the league," per Charania.

Though he appeared in 56 games for a team that earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, Millsap saw a reduced role while averaging 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The numbers were his lowest since his second year in the league in 2007-08.

The 36-year-old also mostly came off the bench for the final three months of the season, his first extended action in that role since 2009-10.

Despite the limited playing time, the four-time All-Star showed he can still be a reliable contributor on both ends. He produced a .537 effective field goal percentage, above his .514 career mark, while averaging 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes.

It helped the veteran rank fourth on the Nuggets in win shares last season behind only Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, per Basketball Reference.

Millsap will now try to make a similar impact for a team looking to bring home a championship next season.

The Nets already had an elite starting lineup led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving and they solidified the bench with veterans like Patty Mills and Blake Griffin. The added depth will make the team even tougher to beat, especially with someone who can help on the defensive end.

Even if Millsap remains in a bench role, he should provide enough on and off the court to give the team a significant boost next season.