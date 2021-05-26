Europa League 2021: Preview and Predictions for the Final

3 of 5

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer vs. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly

If Maguire is deemed unfit to play, the Red Devils will turn to Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to anchor the defense.

Lindelof and Bailly face one of their toughest tests of the competition in defending two of the Europa League's top scorers.

Moreno and Alcacer were responsible for 12 of Villarreal's Europa League goals, and they have combined for 41 strikes across all competitions. They were the only strikers in the Villarreal squad to record double-digit tallies this season.

Manchester United's defense has become more porous as of late. It has earned only one clean sheet and conceded 14 goals in the past eight games, four of which Maguire sat out after going down against Aston Villa. With Maguire out of the squad, Leicester City and Liverpool put up six combined goals on the Red Devils, while Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers had a goal each.

Lindelof and Bailly started together in one of those last four matches, and they were gashed for four goals by Liverpool. Axel Tuanzebe started alongside Bailly or Lindelof in the other three contests.

If United's back line fails to contain Moreno and Alcacer, they could be in danger of suffering some early setbacks. Villarreal scored 10 first-half goals in the seven knockout-round matches in which it found the back of the net. Moreno and Alcacer were responsible for eight of those tallies.

Paul Pogba vs. Dani Parejo

Paul Pogba could be United's key to success in the final third.

Pogba's ability to work through the midfield lines to connect with the strikers could be the difference-maker in keeping the momentum on United's side.

The French midfielder will go head-to-head with Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue in the center of the park.

Parejo featured more than Capoue during Villarreal's season and could be vital to clogging up the passing lanes Pogba typically targets.

Pogba could be placed closer to Edinson Cavani, or in a deeper role if Marcus Rashford starts the contest up top.

Parejo ranked in the top 30 in La Liga in tackles per game (1.8) and was in the top 50 of interceptions per contest (1.3).

The 32-year-old Spaniard also finished in the top 15 in pass success rate at 90.2 percent. If he dictates the tempo, Parejo could keep the ball off Pogba's feet and limit United's quality chances.