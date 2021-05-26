AEW Double or Nothing 2021: How to Watch, PPV Info, Start Time

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing is this Sunday night at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It's the third annual Double or Nothing event for AEW, after the 2019 installment started everything for the promotion. The event will stream live on B/R Live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Below you can find complete details on how to buy the pay-per-view, where you can watch it, match card previews and predictions, and more.

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Date and Start Time

Double or Nothing is live on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The pre-show The Buy In will begin at 7 p.m ET and the main event will start at 8 p.m.

How to order the PPV for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view event is available to order on B/R Live for $49.99. Fans who purchase Double or Nothing receive access to the live stream during the event and the on-demand replay for 72 hours after it ends. There is also an option to order the Spanish-language version of the event.

Order Double or Nothing on B/R Live here

Order Double or Nothing (en Español) here

Where to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2021

There are several viewing options to watch Double or Nothing after ordering the event on B/R Live. Fans can watch on the web via desktop or laptop, on the B/R Live mobile app, and on various connected devices like Roku, FireTV, AndroidTV, and XBOX.

Get Ready for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Get in the zone for Double or Nothing by catching up on past AEW events. On B/R Live, you can watch Double or Nothing from 2020 and 2019, other PPVs like Revolution, Full Gear, and All Out, as well as previous episodes of Dynamite.

To check out the full Double or Nothing match card and Bleacher Report's complete preview and predictions, go here. And to stay connected with everything leading up to Double or Nothing this weekend, follow the All Elite Wrestling stream in the B/R app.