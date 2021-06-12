Donovan Mitchell 'In Good Shape' After Injury Scare Late in Jazz's Game 3 Loss

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell suffered an injury scare midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday night's Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he appeared to tweak his right ankle.

However, head coach Quin Snyder downplayed concerns about Mitchell's availability.

"He's in good shape," Snyder told reporters after the 132-106 loss. "He could have gone back in the game." The Jazz star scored 30 points on 11-of-24 shooting as Utah watched its series lead shrink to 2-1.

Snyder added that he kept Mitchell on the bench late because "the game had gotten away from us."

A sprained right ankle previously kept the 24-year-old out for the team's final 16 games of the regular season. He also missed the Jazz's 112-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Barring any setbacks, though, it appears as though Mitchell will be available when Game 4 tips off at Staples Center on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.