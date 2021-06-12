X

    Donovan Mitchell 'In Good Shape' After Injury Scare Late in Jazz's Game 3 Loss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2021

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, April 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell suffered an injury scare midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday night's Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he appeared to tweak his right ankle.

    However, head coach Quin Snyder downplayed concerns about Mitchell's availability. 

    "He's in good shape," Snyder told reporters after the 132-106 loss. "He could have gone back in the game." The Jazz star scored 30 points on 11-of-24 shooting as Utah watched its series lead shrink to 2-1.

    Snyder added that he kept Mitchell on the bench late because "the game had gotten away from us."

    A sprained right ankle previously kept the 24-year-old out for the team's final 16 games of the regular season. He also missed the Jazz's 112-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.  

    Barring any setbacks, though, it appears as though Mitchell will be available when Game 4 tips off at Staples Center on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Blazers' Top HC Candidates

      Portland eyeing Chauncey Billups, Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley, Mike D’Antoni and Spurs exec. Brent Barry (Shams)

      Blazers' Top HC Candidates
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers' Top HC Candidates

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined

      Security official who broke up KD, PJ Tucker clash will not work on-court in Brooklyn or any games in Milwaukee for remainder of series

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Bodyguard Disciplined

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Danny Green Out 2-3 Weeks

      76ers guard expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to right calf strain

      Danny Green Out 2-3 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Danny Green Out 2-3 Weeks

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4

      Steve Nash says Nets star is 'progressing' but will miss 3rd straight game vs. Bucks with hamstring injury

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Ruled Out for Game 4

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report