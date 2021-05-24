Jets Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

There's going to be a ton of focus on the New York Jets' latest draft class during the 2021 season, and for good reason. They selected some players who could be franchise cornerstones for years to come, such as quarterback Zach Wilson, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and more.

However, there were already some talented players on the Jets roster heading into the offseason. Even though New York went 2-14 in 2020, that doesn't mean there weren't some players on the team who could end up being part of a turnaround for the franchise.

With the free-agent additions and their rookies, some returning Jets players will have more competition for playing time during training camp and the preseason. In order to secure jobs, they'll have to impress and put themselves in positions to have big seasons.

Here's a look at three New York players who have the most to prove heading into the 2021 season.