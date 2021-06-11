Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Padres Early with Flexor Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom was pulled from Friday's start against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendonitis, the team announced.

The 32-year-old previously missed about two weeks in May with tightness in his lower back and right side. When healthy, though, he's been essentially unhittable, with a 0.56 ERA--the lowest in MLB history through 10 starts.

No surprises there. The veteran pitcher is a two-time Cy Young award winner (2018-19), a three-time All-Star and was the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year. He's pretty good, in other words.

The Mets have been beset by injuries in the rotation. Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard opened the season on the injured list. Taijuan Walker went on the injured list in May. At one point this season, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson were the team's only healthy starters.

Somehow the team has kept itself above water through those injuries, with a 30-24 record, good for first in the NL East at this juncture of the season.

The Mets will hold their breath and hope deGrom's latest setback isn't too serious.