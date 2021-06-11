X

    Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Padres Early with Flexor Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    New York Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom was pulled from Friday's start against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendonitis, the team announced

    The 32-year-old previously missed about two weeks in May with tightness in his lower back and right side. When healthy, though, he's been essentially unhittable, with a 0.56 ERA--the lowest in MLB history through 10 starts. 

    No surprises there. The veteran pitcher is a two-time Cy Young award winner (2018-19), a three-time All-Star and was the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year. He's pretty good, in other words.

    The Mets have been beset by injuries in the rotation. Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard opened the season on the injured list. Taijuan Walker went on the injured list in May. At one point this season, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson were the team's only healthy starters. 

    Somehow the team has kept itself above water through those injuries, with a 30-24 record, good for first in the NL East at this juncture of the season. 

    The Mets will hold their breath and hope deGrom's latest setback isn't too serious. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      D-Backs GM Takes Leave of Absence

      Arizona GM Mike Hazen is taking a leave of absence to spend more time with his wife, who has brain cancer

      D-Backs GM Takes Leave of Absence
      MLB logo
      MLB

      D-Backs GM Takes Leave of Absence

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets 3, Padres 2, deGrom (Almost) Does It All Again

      Mets 3, Padres 2, deGrom (Almost) Does It All Again
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets 3, Padres 2, deGrom (Almost) Does It All Again

      Christian Romo
      via Amazin' Avenue

      deGrom Making More History 🤯

      After 6 IP, 10 K and 1 hit night, deGrom now has lowest ERA (0.56) in MLB history through 10 starts

      deGrom Making More History 🤯
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      deGrom Making More History 🤯

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit

      Nationals ace left game vs. Giants after tweaking his groin

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report