Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of the 2021 Offseason

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The NFL offseason has entered yet another stage.

We've gone through the frenzy of free agency. The drama of the NFL draft. The revelry of rookie minicamp (OK, that one was a stretch). And now it's time for the outstandingness of organized team activities.

And…I broke alliteration.

Kidding aside, it's an important time for NFL teams: The first gathering of new arrivals and old standbys. For rookie players, it's the first opportunity to interact on the practice field with their veteran counterparts. For new coaches, it's the first chance to install new schemes and put their stamp on a franchise.

It's not quite training camp proper. But every team has a to-do list.

For many, it's time to start sorting out depth charts and coaching up youngsters. For others, it's a chance to get a look at players coming off injury. Or to make a late addition to fill a need.

And for at least one team, it's time to consider saying goodbye to an all-time great.

It would be impossible to offer a comprehensive list of everything that every team needs to get done—in no small part because said list can change on a dime.

But here are a few matters of business that all 32 teams need to get checked off before the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet September 9.