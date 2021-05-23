Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 9

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 9May 23, 2021
The first player to reach 60 hits in MLB plays for a last-place team and is still available in a decent chunk of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier holds a slim lead over Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the hit column. He has been productive in most series for the Pirates despite their recent slide.
Frazier's consistency at the plate and his positional versatility at second base and outfield make him the potential top waiver-wire addition if he is available in your league.
One of the other notable waiver-wire pickups contains the same positional flexibility as Frazier and bats in front of the two guys chasing him for the hits lead.
Kiké Hernandez put together plenty of solid at-bats since his return from the injured list, and he could be a good alternative to Frazier if you need to add a hitter.
When it comes to pitching additions, one of the oldest starters in the league could give you an edge in a two-start week with favorable matchups.
Adam Frazier, 2B/OF, Pittsburgh
Frazier has 17 hits in his past eight games, including two four-hit performances May 14 versus the San Francisco Giants and May 20 against the Atlanta Braves.
The second of the two four-hit games boosted Frazier's on-base percentage over .400 for two days. He enters Sunday at .399.
Frazier does not carry much power ability, but his knack for getting on base can't be denied, and if he is available in your league, he is worth the pickup. According to FantasyPros, Frazier is rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Saturday night.
The 29-year-old possesses fairly even splits versus left- and right-handed pitchers. He has a .326 batting average, .392 OBP, .522 slugging percentage and .914 OPS versus southpaws. He splits at .341/.401/.447/.848 against righties.
Until he cools down, Frazier should be worth a shot because his form has not been affected by Pittsburgh's five losses in six days.
Kiké Hernandez, 2B, SS, OF, Boston
Hernandez could be seen as a superior waiver-wire candidate to Frazier because of his extra versatility at shortstop and the team he plays on.
The Boston Red Sox leadoff hitter is eligible at second base, shortstop and outfield in Yahoo leagues and is rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros.
The former Los Angeles Dodgers player bats leadoff for an offense that ranks first in runs, second in hits and third in home runs.
With Martinez, Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hitting behind him, Hernandez has a high potential to score if he reaches on base through a hit or walk.
The 29-year-old has seven hits in the five games since returning from a stay on the injured list. He scored five runs in his past four contests. Hernandez will not hit home runs as often as the sluggers behind him, but he does have five long balls in 133 at-bats.
If he heats up from a power perspective in the coming weeks, he could be swooped up by more fantasy players who may not have him at the front of their radars.
Rich Hill, SP, Tampa Bay
It is hard to ignore Rich Hill's success over his past four starts.
The Tampa Bay southpaw conceded a single earned run on eight hits against the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.
Hill had more than four strikeouts once during that stretch, but the lack of punchout power has been made up for with his low ERA and WHIP.
The 41-year-old has been a bit better inside Tropicana Field, where he will start against the Kansas City Royals this week. He has 32 strikeouts at home compared to 13 on the road and has held opponents to a .185 batting average inside the dome.
If he starts Tuesday, Hill may go on regular rest on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies at home. Tampa Bay has an off day Friday, which may push the left-handed hurler to Monday.
Even if he gains an extra day of rest, Hill is worth a pickup because of his tremendous home splits and low concessions throughout May.
Statistics obtained from MLB.com.