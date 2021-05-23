Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 9

0 of 3

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The first player to reach 60 hits in MLB plays for a last-place team and is still available in a decent chunk of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier holds a slim lead over Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the hit column. He has been productive in most series for the Pirates despite their recent slide.

Frazier's consistency at the plate and his positional versatility at second base and outfield make him the potential top waiver-wire addition if he is available in your league.

One of the other notable waiver-wire pickups contains the same positional flexibility as Frazier and bats in front of the two guys chasing him for the hits lead.

Kiké Hernandez put together plenty of solid at-bats since his return from the injured list, and he could be a good alternative to Frazier if you need to add a hitter.

When it comes to pitching additions, one of the oldest starters in the league could give you an edge in a two-start week with favorable matchups.