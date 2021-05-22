The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 188

1 of 7

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Rob Font was in the biggest fight of his career.

The UFC's third-ranked bantamweight was looking across the cage at fellow top-five contender and former champion Cody Garbrandt while appearing in the first main event of his seven-year octagonal stay.

In other words, he had every reason to let emotion trump composure.

But he didn't.

Instead, the soft-spoken 33-year-old stayed true to his personality and his striking game plan, continually working Garbrandt with jabs and combinations on the way to a unanimous decision win.

He took two scorecards by 50-45 margins and a third by 48-47.

B/R split the difference and gave Font the edge, 49-46.

"He hit me a couple times, but I just kept my head together," Font said. "I have the best jab in the UFC, that’s for sure. I can't go hook for hook with him. I can't go big shot for big shot, so I just stuck with the jab."

It was more than enough.

Font was taken down twice in the first round and again early in the second, but never found himself in a submission position and was effective upon rising in the second. He asserted control as Garbrandt appeared to tire in the third and consistently won exchanges while avoiding prolonged firefights.

At the end, his plus-118 strike differential (180-62) was the second-largest in bantamweight history and helped him secure his ninth win in 12 UFC fights, including four in a row.

"He did exactly what he said he wanted to do, and he did it in style," Bisping said. "An excellent display of boxing. That man has got every right to be very happy."