Marcelo Mayer Selected by Red Sox with No. 4 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

The Boston Red Sox are hoping California high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer will become the crown jewel of their farm system after selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

While other top prospects in this year's class had some up-and-down moments during the season, the 18-year-old's steady performance and long-term potential at shortstop helped him rise up draft boards.

MLB.com ranked Mayer as the No. 1 player in the 2021 class and compared his offensive skill set to a former National League Rookie of the Year:

"He has average or above tools across the board, starting with a plus feel to hit from the left side of the plate. He has an advanced approach and knowledge of the strike zone to go with elite bat-to-ball skills and a pure stroke. Long and lean, there’s a lot of raw power for him to grow into, with some scouts seeing a Corey Seager-like offensive profile if it all comes together."

The scouting report also noted Mayer's defensive instincts and aptitude are similar to San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford.

A standout at Eastlake High School, Mayer has been the team's starting shortstop since he was a freshman in 2018. He posted a .392/.555/.886 slash line in 34 games as a senior.

The Red Sox are playing with house money right now, currently leading the American League East and picking arguably the best player in the 2021 draft with the fourth overall pick.

Rafael Devers (24) and Alex Verdugo (25) are both young enough that they could be in their prime years by the time Mayer gets called up.

Boston's front office is doing a fantastic job of stockpiling high-impact talent for the future. Mayer joins a group that includes Triston Casas, Jeter Downs, Jarren Duran and Gilberto Jimenez.

Mayer could end up having the highest ceiling of any position player in the Red Sox system as soon as he signs because of his value as a shortstop. He will need a few years to develop in the minors, but an advanced hitting approach could get him to the big leagues sooner than expected.