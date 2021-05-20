Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rohit Raju cost Jake Something an opportunity to compete for the Impact World Championship and Wednesday, they brought their feud to a head in a singles match to kick off the show.

Something exploded out of the gate, wiping Raju out with a big clothesline. The larger athlete's roll came to an abrupt end when Shera interfered at ringside, laying him out.

The Desi Hitman seized control of the match, laying into Something with strikes and using his momentum against him on more than one occasion. Raju delivered a jumping arm breaker, turning his attention to the arm and shoulder of his opponent. He added a buzzsaw kick to the head for a near-fall.

Jake clubbed Rohit to the ground, creating separation and allowing him to mount a comeback. He delivered a big spear in the corner and downed the former X-Division champion for a close two. Raju answered with a jumping knee, a running forearm in the corner and a big boot to the face.

Raju tried for a cannonball in the corner but Something countered and downed him. Raju countered and applied a crossface, but the babyface powered out. He took Raju up for a suplex but Shera pulled Something's foot out from under him, allowing Raju to fall on him and score the tainted pinfall victory.

After the match, an irate Something attacked Shera, pummeling him around ringside as Raju watched, not in any hurry to help his associate. A vengeful Something drove Shera through a table and talked trash to Raju to close out the segment.

Result

Raju defeated Something

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a good, solid wrestling match to start things off.

Raju is the hidden treasure of Impact and has been for the last year. He has been superb and continued to show off his growth as a wrestler in this match. The same can be said for Something, who is constantly evolving as a performer.

It was the post-match antics that really stood out.

Something has needed that edge for months now. We've seen spurts of intensity and rage but they oftentimes precede losses. Here, his outburst was caused by the loss. He was pissed off and looking to take out the frustration of the defeat on the man responsible for it.

He did and in the process, showed us the sort of Jake Something that can achieve bigger and better things in Impact with an opportunity or two.