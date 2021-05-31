Inner Circle Beats Pinnacle in Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing

Photo credit: AEW

The Inner Circle defeated The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, meaning they will not be forced to disband.

The match set a high bar from the outset as The Inner Circle rappelled from the video board at the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field.

The action wasn't lacking in memorable spots, with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong making unexpected cameos.

Stadium Stampede debuted at Double or Nothing last year and saw The Elite beat The Inner Circle, which is why Pinnacle leader MJF decided to challenge The Inner Circle to that same match type.

The challenge was laid down on the heels of the first ever Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite on May 5 between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. The Pinnacle—MJF, Wardlow, FTR and Shawn Spears—won the match, but the manner in which they won had their rivals out for revenge.

Sammy Guevara surrendered on behalf of The Inner Circle to prevent MJF from throwing Jericho off the top of the cage, but the Pinnacle leader did it anyway despite the fact that his team had already won. He sent The Demo God crashing through a platform, and the veteran had to be taken away on a stretcher.

The following week on Dynamite, The Inner Circle interrupted The Pinnacle's celebration, and much to MJF's surprise, Jericho was present with a brace on his arm.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They demanded another match, but MJF refused, prompting The Inner Circle to shoot all members of The Pinnacle with a champagne gun.

MJF broke down and agreed to face The Inner Circle under the conditions that it be a Stadium Stampede match and that the stable must break up in the event of a loss.

The Inner Circle didn't accept immediately, but Jericho cut a passionate promo the following week and agreed to the conditions.

Jericho and Inner Circle members Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager have been out for retribution for some time, as MJF attempted to destroy the group from the inside before starting a group of his own.

The Inner Circle got another opportunity to get back at MJF at Double or Nothing, and they did precisely that by winning the match and avoiding the threat of having to disband.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).