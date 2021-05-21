Potential Trade Targets for MLB's Slow-Starting Teams to Right the Ship

0 of 9

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The MLB season is rounding first and headed into the second quarter.

Most clubs are getting a feel for the roster and how best to use bench options and pitchers. A number of teams have already been ravaged by injuries. Baseball can be fickle, especially until the dog days of summer arrive.

Yet injury issues and poor starts might very well force front offices to start thinking boldly. The trade deadline is still over two months away, but executives are becoming that much more aware of holes that need to be filled in hopes of remaining competitive. So, let's talk about some of those holes.

We are going to examine some of the preseason contenders that have stumbled out of the gate and discuss possible trade targets. Because "slow-starting" can be a bit hard to define and might pertain more to some teams than others, we have developed the following criteria for our list:

FanGraphs postseason odds > 15 percent on March 31

No more than four games above .500 at the conclusion of play on May 19

It's worth stating some teams on this list could and likely will be sellers by the deadline. For now, though, let's evaluate each team as if it is a buyer and assess from there.

Another point of note: there hasn't been much in the way of teams already pursuing specific targets. There really is only veiled speculation, like Jon Morosi of MLB Network stating the New York Yankees will "prioritize left-handed bats." That's a potential need, but not a direct linkage to a player.

As such, many of the trade targets included could suit multiple teams based on the fact that they are on expiring contracts and fill a glaring need.

Clear enough, right? Let's dive in.