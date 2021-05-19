Predicting Steelers' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have something to prove in 2021.

After collapsing down the stretch last season the Steelers have work to do to prove they are still capable of playing like the team that started 11-0 before losing five of their last six including two to division rival Cleveland.

While the team lost some major contributors through free agency, their foundational pieces remain in place. Ben Roethlisberger is back for what could be his final season. JuJu Smith-Schuster surprisingly returned on a one-year deal. T.J. Watt is back after a controversial snub for Defensive Player of the Year.

In short, this Super Bowl window may be closing for the Steelers but they are still plenty dangerous.

Here's a quick look at who should be leading the way for them this season and what to expect statistically.