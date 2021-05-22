Projecting Every MLB Team's 2022 Starting SS Ahead of Absurd Free-Agent Class

2 of 7

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: Brandon Crawford (Projected FA signing)



The O's are still searching for their shortstop of the future, and even if someone like Gunnar Henderson or Terrin Vavra is the answer, they would benefit from adding a stopgap veteran this coming winter. After signing Jose Iglesias in January 2020 and Freddy Galvis this past offseason, a one-year deal with Crawford would similarly fill the void if the San Francisco Giants are ready to turn the page.

Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension early in 2019 that runs through the 2025 season. One of the best offensive players in baseball, he has developed into a passable defender at shortstop. There's a chance he could eventually shift to third base, with Rafael Devers moving across the diamond to first base, but that's unlikely to happen anytime soon.

New York Yankees: Trevor Story (Projected FA signing)



Gleyber Torres is not a shortstop. The 24-year-old has produced ugly defensive metrics (-12 DRS, -7.3 UZR/150) at the position throughout his career, and a permanent move to second base is inevitable. The Yankees could easily employ DJ LeMahieu in a super-utility role all over the infield, opening the door to sign the dynamic Story as the team's new shortstop. He won't come cheap, but it would be money well spent.

Tampa Bay Rays: Wander Franco

The Rays assigned Franco to Triple-A, and he will play the entire 2021 season at the age of 20. The top prospect in baseball hit .309/.361/.582 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in his first 13 games at Triple-A Durham, and it's only a matter of time before he gets the call. The fact that Tampa cut ties with Willy Adames creates a clear path for Franco to be promoted in the not-too-distant future.

Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Bichette faced questions about his ability to stick at shortstop during his time in the minors, but he has tallied seven DRS at the position in the majors and now looks like a good bet to stick there long-term. The eventual arrival of Jordan Groshans and Austin Martin could create some questions about how the Blue Jays will line up defensively, but for now, it appears safe to pencil Bichette in as the 2022 shortstop.