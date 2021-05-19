Projecting When MLB's Longest Playoff Droughts Will Be Broken

1 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It wasn't all that long ago the Baltimore Orioles were a contender in the American League East, though it probably feels like eons to O's fans.

Baltimore has been the second-worst team in the majors since the start of the 2017 season, behind only the Detroit Tigers. The O's won 47 games in 2018, the lowest tally since 2003 until the Tigers won the same number the following season.

There's still a ways to go.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins (.889 OPS) is looking more and more like a legitimate building block, as is left-hander John Means (1.21 ERA). The Orioles could look to extend Trey Mancini at some point, or possibly deal him for more young talent.

Baltimore will likely hope Ryan Mountcastle (.578 OPS) can recover from a slow start and build on his strong 2020 showing. It would be nice to get Anthony Santander back to see how he progresses. Austin Hays (.805 OPS) is quietly having a strong season. Top prospect Adley Rutschman could be up before the end of the year.

The positional foundation is decent, especially when considering Heston Kjerstad is also in the pipeline along with talented shortstops Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.

Still, Baltimore's progression is likely dependent on the growth of young arms like Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall. Can one of those develop into a frontline starter? Maybe, but it's too soon to tell.

The Orioles are amassing young talent. But it'll take time to cultivate that talent and bring everyone through the system. It's also difficult to project their future competitiveness in a crowded AL East.

When the drought ends: 2025