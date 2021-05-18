Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

During Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash, WWE revealed it had switched up its usual pay-per-view schedule and moved Hell in a Cell to June 20.

There are a couple of reasons this might be happening: WWE might want to save Money in the Bank for when it is back on the road in front of fans, HIAC might be easier to manage in the ThunderDome, or WWE might just be trying to freshen things up.

Regardless of the reason, the next PPV is just over a month away and Backlash gave us a good idea of which feuds will continue and which storylines have come to an end.

Before we predict what will end up on the HIAC card, here is a quick rundown of the results from Sunday's show: