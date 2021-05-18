Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Match Card

Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Match CardMay 18, 2021
- Sheamus defeated Ricochet
- Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte and Asuka
- Damian Priest defeated The Miz
- Bianca Belair defeated Bayley
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgs
- Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro
During Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash, WWE revealed it had switched up its usual pay-per-view schedule and moved Hell in a Cell to June 20.
There are a couple of reasons this might be happening: WWE might want to save Money in the Bank for when it is back on the road in front of fans, HIAC might be easier to manage in the ThunderDome, or WWE might just be trying to freshen things up.
Regardless of the reason, the next PPV is just over a month away and Backlash gave us a good idea of which feuds will continue and which storylines have come to an end.
Before we predict what will end up on the HIAC card, here is a quick rundown of the results from Sunday's show:
Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso's triumphant return to SmackDown and his reunion with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns did not last long. Within minutes of his arrival, he was calling out The Tribal Chief for using his brother to keep the universal title.
Jey and Jimmy have been in WWE for over a decade and have never had a feud. They have always been a tag team, but WWE seems ready to give the brothers a chance to shine.
The Tribal Chief wants Jimmy to support him as Jey does, but Jimmy sees the relationship as one-sided. If Reigns has control of Jey as he appears to, this is a feud that should kick into high gear within a week or two.
Ideally, WWE would make this as personal as possible by putting them inside the cell, but the odds of that happening are slim without a title on the line.
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
This one is obvious. Based on what we saw Sunday, it's clear Cesaro and Seth Rollins will be picking up where they left off at WrestleMania 37.
The Swiss Superman picked up the biggest win of his career over The Messiah at The Show of Shows and used that momentum to get a universal title shot. Now, though, Rollins wants revenge.
After Reigns defeated Cesaro at Backlash, Rollins came out and looked like he was going to fight his former Shield brother only to turn his attention to the Swiss wrestler.
The PPV ended with a brutal beatdown that is going to leave Cesaro looking for his own brand of payback when he returns. To sell the attack, he should sit out this week's SmackDown, and Rollins can give a promo to drive the storyline forward.
The following week would feature a brawl between the two before the match is booked for HIAC after another week. It's a simple story but one that has worked many times.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston
Monday's Raw featured a celebrating Lashley declaring an open challenge, but MVP made sure to mention it wasn't for the WWE Championship before the match could begin with Kofi Kingston.
As they built toward the finish, McIntyre appeared at ringside and prevented MVP from interfering with his cane. The Scottish Warrior then took the cane and used it on Lashley to help Kingston score the win.
It's clear the feud between Lashley and McIntyre is far from over, but we may have Kingston added to the mix after he scored a pin on the WWE champion.
The New Day member never got a proper rematch against Brock Lesnar when he lost the belt in October 2019, so this could be his road to redemption.
Hell in a Cell will likely feature these three men competing in another Triple Threat match at best, otherwise it will just be another singles bout with The All Mighty and McIntyre.
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker
Whenever a championship is not defended at a PPV, there is a good chance it ends up being featured on the next big show. That would mean the Raw tag titles will be up for grabs at HIAC.
Monday's show seemingly indicated a babyface turn for Omos and AJ Styles. The piped-in crowd noise included cheers for The Phenomenal One as he battled Elias.
Despite just teaming up with the Raw tag team champs last week, Elias and Ryker look like they want a shot at the titles.
Other teams like R-K-Bro, The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party could be added to shake things up. The next few weeks will give us a better idea of what WWE has planned for the division.
Alexa Bliss and Lilly vs. Tamina and Natalya
Natalya and Tamina successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday in a rematch with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, but they had an onlooker who might become a problem.
Alexa Bliss interviewed the new titleholders earlier in the show and creeped everyone out with her doll, Lilly.
Considering WWE just had zombies at a PPV, the idea of a doll becoming one-half of the women's tag team champions is not out of the realm of possibility.
This is one of those "hope for the best, prepare for the worst" situations.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Chad Gable
Seeing Rey and Dominik Mysterio win the SmackDown tag team titles was a feel-good moment for the legendary luchador and his son, but now the real work begins.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will want a rematch as the beaten titleholders, so that will probably happen within a week or two.
For the next PPV, the new tag champs need a fresh challenge, and there is no better duo to step into that role right now than Otis and Chad Gable.
The blue brand only has four tag teams until The Usos figure out what's going on with their family drama, so WWE has limited options for opponents.
The Street Profits would also be a good choice, but it's unlikely they will face a pair of babyface champions until WWE has no other choice.
Rey and Dom vs. Otis and Gable has already proved to be an entertaining combination on SmackDown. With the belts on the line and a spot on a PPV, they could knock it out of the park.