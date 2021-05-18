Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates in 2021

0 of 5

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

When a player wins Offensive Rookie of the Year, he proves that his team made the right choice on draft day. Those who won the award between 2011 and 2019 also earned a Pro Bowl nod within their first two years.

Over the last six seasons, quarterbacks and running backs have swept the OROY awards. Odell Beckham Jr. was the last wide receiver to achieve the honor, back in 2014. Despite missing the first quarter of his rookie season with a hamstring injury, he led the league in receiving yards per game (108.8).

Beckham's rookie performance provides a barometer for wideouts Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase. Perhaps tight end Kyle Pitts can make a case for himself as well.

We'll look ahead and rank the top five candidates most likely to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year hardware.



The listing is based on projected playing time, the quality of the supporting cast and a player's role within the offense.

Is the running back a three-down playmaker? Does the quarterback have the offensive weapons to rack up yards and touchdowns? Will the pass-catcher compete with a star veteran for targets?

Who's set up to finish atop major statistical categories and dazzle the league in his rookie year?