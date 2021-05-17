Predicting NFL's 2021 Surprise Impact Rookies

0 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The biggest prospects in the 2021 NFL draft are already household names. Think Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell and Zach Wilson, to name very few.

But it's the lesser-known names who could have equal or even bigger impacts as rookies and over the long term. There's a reason the first couple of rounds feature teams gambling on upside, not need, before settling down and fleshing out rosters with the remaining picks. Teams are built for the long haul in the third round and beyond.

The biggest surprise rookies in 2021 have a clear shot at playing time and will get a chance to make an impact. Some don't have as obvious of a path to snaps, but the athletic profile and pro projection hint at big contributors that should lead to even more chances.

To keep it fair, we'll stick to rookies drafted in the third round and beyond that don't have a ton of hype to their name—yet. These are the surprise impact rookies to know this year.