1 Move Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Can Make to Push Them Over the Top in 2021

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

NFL front-office executives should always look for ways to improve their rosters.

After free agency and the draft, teams can still acquire impact players with late signings and trades.

Looking at the talent available in the free-agent pool, several veterans can fill voids on top-level rosters. Some of these players are equipped to start, while others could fit in a solid rotation.

We'll highlight the top eight Super Bowl contenders based on DraftKings' odds and suggest one move that would put each team in a position for a deep playoff run.