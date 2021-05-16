Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team at 2021 Season's Quarter Mark

6 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (+10000)

The Diamondbacks have surprisingly manufactured runs even with Ketel Marte and Kole Calhoun absent from the lineup for an extended period.

However, the injuries are stacking up. From Marte and Calhoun to Taylor Widener and now Zac Gallen, the roster is depleted. Gallen's injury was especially rough for a staff already lacking quality depth, even though Madison Bumgarner has been terrific in his past several outings.

That staff is what figures to hold Arizona back. The rotation is middling even with Gallen in the fold, while the bullpen ranks 28th in ERA.

Playoff Odds: 4 percent

Colorado Rockies (+15000)

The Rockies can't pitch. The bullpen has been especially brutal, ranking 29th in ERA and 27th in xFIP. That said, the rotation isn't good either. That group ranks 24th in xFIP.

Colorado is in transition and should sell come deadline season. Sound like a playoff team to you? Me neither.

Playoff Odds: 0 percent

Los Angeles Dodgers (-360)

The Dodgers might have endured a 5-15 stretch, but there is very little chance this team will not make the playoffs.

The rotation is the best in the majors. Dustin May's injury hurt, but Los Angeles will eventually be able to call upon Tony Gonsolin and David Price. The lineup will only grow stronger when Cody Bellinger returns and Mookie Betts gets back to his usual standards. Corey Seager's hand fracture is quite the blow, but L.A. still should have the depth to sustain that loss.

One concern is the bullpen. That group ranks just 18th in xFIP. Kenley Jansen is having command issues, and Dennis Santana and Garrett Cleavinger haven't been effective in the middle innings.

Playoff Odds: 90 percent

San Diego Padres (+250)

The Padres will also make the playoffs.

Like the Dodgers, they have a pretty good rotation. That group has a high ceiling if Blake Snell can remedy command issues and Dinelson Lamet works up to a full workload. Unlike L.A., San Diego has an elite bullpen. The relievers rank second in ERA and first in xFIP. There is depth, too, and Craig Stammen (1.88 ERA) and Mark Melancon (1.02 ERA) have been special.

What about the lineup? Fernando Tatis Jr.'s positive COVID-19 test was a tough loss in the short term, and it also hurts to be without Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers. This group, however, is capable of slugging and leads the NL in stolen bases (41—15 more than the second-place Cubs). The offense is as dangerous as any in baseball.

Playoff Odds: 80 percent

San Francisco Giants (+1700)

We finally arrive at perhaps the most fascinating playoff contender.

The Giants lead the most top-heavy division in baseball. Can they stay there? That remains to be seen. But San Francisco has the look of a playoff team.

It's not just the rotation, though that group has been great and could get better if Logan Webb continues to climb closer to his expected numbers. The Giants also rank a respectable eighth in the NL in OPS and have players who can come off the bench and produce. Of course, the early success has been driven by the team's veteran core of Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria.

The bullpen is going to be a major sticking point. San Francisco ranks just 23rd in xFIP. Still, the lineup can slug, while the rotation depth is a huge plus in a season in which health could be imperative after the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Playoff Odds: 51 percent

All stats via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant unless otherwise noted and accurate prior to the start of play Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.