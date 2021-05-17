4 NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2021

3 of 4

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't earn unanimous praise for their offseason after not selecting Penei Sewell at fifth overall in the draft, which made for poor optics considering Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury last year.

But optics aside, adding Ja'Marr Chase was still a superb idea. He was arguably the best wideout in the class and has a pre-established rapport with Burrow given he erupted for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during the march to a national title at LSU in 2019.

Cincinnati felt comfortable enough to make Chase the pick despite offensive line issues due to other factors. One was selecting Jackson Carman in the second round, who will start at guard. The other was signing veteran right tackle Riley Reiff, who allowed just one sack over 1,003 snaps, according to PFF.

Those who watched the Bengals at all over the last two or three years know how terrible the guard and tackle spots were, so the line should be dramatically improved, especially after swapping out positional coach Jim Turner for Frank Pollack.

All this is really about Burrow though. He lived up to every possible expectation last year despite the strange summer, lack of a preseason and miserable surroundings. Now he'll come back in a potent-looking passing attack with Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, making for a high-upside team that should be able to get well past last year's four-win mark.