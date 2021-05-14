Preakness 2021 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and Jockeys

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In recent years, when a horse has been trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey John Velazquez, it's led to success. That was the case for 2020 Kentucky Derby champion Authentic, as well as Medina Spirit, who raced to victory at Churchill Downs this year.

Now, Medina Spirit will look to win again at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. And while Baffert owns a record seven Preakness wins, Velazquez (a four-time Derby champion and two-time Belmont Stakes winner) has never ridden a horse to victory at the event.

Much of the attention surrounding Medina Spirit this week has revolved around the colt's failed drug test following the Kentucky Derby, which revealed he had tested positive for the steroid betamethasone. However, Medina Spirit is on track to compete at the Preakness and remains the betting favorite to emerge from the 10-horse field with the win.

Here's a look at the full lineup (including trainers and jockeys) for this year's Preakness.

Preakness Lineup, Odds

1. Ram (30-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

2. Keepmeinmind (15-1)

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

3. Medina Spirit (9-5)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

4. Crowded Trade (10-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

5. Midnight Bourbon (5-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

6. Rombauer (12-1)

Trainer: Mike McCarthy

Jockey: Flavien Prat

7. France Go de Ina (20-1)

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Jockey: Joel Rosario

8. Unbridled Honor (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

9. Risk Taking (15-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

10. Concert Tour (5-2)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike Smith

Preview

Baffert not only has the top two favorites to win the Preakness, but he has a pair of experienced jockeys riding the duo. Velazquez will be looking to lead Medina Spirit to another victory, while Smith is riding Concert Tour for the first time.

Although Velazquez has never won the Preakness, he came close last year with Authentic, who finished second to Swiss Skydiver. Velazquez should be poised for another strong showing with Medina Spirit on Saturday.

Smith is a two-time Preakness winner, and his most recent victory in the race came in 2018 with Justify, the Baffert-trained Triple Crown champion. Concert Tour is expected to be a top contender this year, having not raced since April 10 in the Arkansas Derby, in which he finished third.

Though Medina Spirit and Concert Tour have been trained by Baffert, the longtime trainer won't be attending the Preakness, making the decision to not go to Pimlico following Medina Spirit's drug test. Instead, assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes is in Baltimore with the two colts.

Barnes appears to be confident that Medina Spirit isn't fatigued following the Kentucky Derby win.

"He had no wear and tear," Barnes said, per the Maryland Jockey Club Press Office (h/t Paulick Report). "He came out in excellent shape and moved right ahead, forwardly."

And Barnes is excited about how Concert Tour has been looking, too.

"We've basically seen everything you'd want to see. No hiccups at all," Barnes said, per the Paulick Report. "His coat is beautiful. He's eating well. He should be ready for Saturday."

While those two horses are the favorites, there are plenty of other talented horses in the field that could contend for the win. And there's always the possibility of a longshot racing to an upset victory.

Other than Medina Spirit, Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind are the only horses that also raced in the Kentucky Derby. Midnight Bourbon, who is trained by two-time Preakness winner Steve Asmussen, could be poised for a bounce-back showing after a slow start caused him to finish sixth in the Derby.

Baffert isn't the only trainer to have two horses in the field. Chad Brown has Crowded Trade and Risk Taking in the Preakness, and either could emerge as a strong contender during the race. Brown owns one career Triple Crown victory, which came at the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing.