Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured MLB Players for Week 6

A large amount of fantasy baseball players held their breath on Thursday afternoon when Ronald Acuna Jr. left Atlanta's game with an ankle injury.

Luckily for the outfielder, the X-rays on his ankle came back negative, per David O'Brien of The Athletic, and it does not appear he will miss a significant amount of time.

Even though the injury isn't serious, Atlanta could keep the 23-year-old out of the lineup for the next few days so he can heal up.

The immediate waiver-wire reaction may be to pick up Seattle's Jarred Kelenic, who made his major league debut on Thursday night.

If the 21-year-old isn't available or you want to wait and see how he adjusts to major league pitching, there are a handful of other options who could soften the blow of losing Acuna for a few days.