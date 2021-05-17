2021 Offseason Report Cards for Every NFL Team

10 of 32

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Key Additions/Re-Signings: S Justin Simmons, OLB Von Miller, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, DE Shelby Harris, S Kareem Jackson, QB Teddy Bridgewater

Key Draft Additions: CB Patrick Surtain II, RB Javonte Williams, LB Baron Browning

Key Departures: RB Phillip Lindsay, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB A.J. Bouye

The Denver Broncos totally replenished their secondary after locking up star safety Simmons by adding Fuller, Darby and Surtain in free agency and the draft. With Miller back to work with Bradley Chubb on the edge and the rest of the offense and defense mainly set, that would be fine if not for the fact that Justin Fields was on the board when they took Surtain.

I mean, did they really need another corner? Keep in mind Bryce Callahan and Duke Dawson Jr. were already on the roster and that they have pretty glaring holes at quarterback and offensive tackle (Rashawn Slater was also on the board in that No. 9 spot).

It shouldn't be held against them that they passed on Slater, because it wasn't until after the draft that Ja'Wuan James suffered an Achilles injury, but why not take a swing with Fields when he'd represent good value in that spot and the rest of your roster is in pretty fine shape?

Maybe they resisted because they thought they'd land Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, but that hasn't happened yet, so they don't get credit for it. And if they didn't draft Fields because they believe that strongly in Drew Lock and/or Bridgewater, that'd be a mistake. Lock often looked like a train wreck during a 15-interception sophomore season, and Bridgewater made it obvious in Carolina that he doesn't have what it takes to carry an offense.

Their handling of the quarterback situation cost the Broncos a high grade, even if the secondary looks pretty sick and I believe they could have something special in Browning out of Round 3. In fact, the defense might be very good in 2021, but will it matter?

Grade: B-