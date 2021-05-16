Rey, Dominik Mysterio Become WWE's 1st Father-Son Tag Team Champions at Backlash

Photo credit: WWE.com

Rey and Dominik Mysterio became the first father-son duo in WWE history to win tag team titles on Sunday when they beat The Dirty Dawgs to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash.

Prior to the start of the pay-per-view, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attacked Dominik backstage.

That left the younger Mysterio unable to the start the match, with his dad taking on The Dirty Dawgs by himself. However, he eventually arrived to even the odds.

Rey set the table for Dominik by hitting Roode with the 619 and taking out Ziggler at ringside. He then tagged in his son, who delivered a Frog Splash on The Glorious One for the victory.

The Mysterios established themselves as the No. 1 contenders for the titles due to the success they enjoyed individually and as a team after WrestleMania 37.

After Rey beat Otis in a singles match on the April 16 episode of SmackDown, he teamed up with his son to beat Otis and Chad Gable the following week in a tag team bout.

Rey had been scheduled to face Ziggler in a singles match on the May 7 edition of SmackDown, but after The Showoff and Roode criticized Dominik on the mic, the younger Mysterio volunteered to compete instead.

An overconfident Ziggler paid the price, as he got caught by Dominik in a small package and surprisingly lost the match.

After Dominik's upset win, the Mysterios were given a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, marking their second title shot in the past six weeks.

The first one came at WrestleMania SmackDown in April when Ziggler and Roode had to put the titles on the line in a Fatal 4-Way match that also included the Otis and Gable, The Street Profits and the Mysterios.

The Dirty Dawgs were very much in danger of dropping the titles they won from the Profits in January, but they managed to escape with the victory.

Ziggler and Roode beat the former champs in a subsequent match as well, giving them a four-month title reign entering WrestleMania Backlash.

That reign finally came to an end Sunday, though, as they were unable to overcome the father-son chemistry displayed by Rey and Dominik.

