7 NFL Trades That Should Happen Before the 2021 NFL Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was the topic of predraft trade buzz—though as NBC Sports' Peter King pointed out, he was never likely to be traded before June.

"A few things would not surprise me. Most notably, the Falcons putting the framework of a trade together for star wideout Julio Jones, and making the trade effective June 2," King wrote. "That way, Atlanta could split Jones' cap charge between 2021 and 2022 instead of getting bashed with it all this year."

The framework for a trade is not in place, but one could still be coming. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, trade talks are ongoing.

"I'm told that this is actually still going on. The Falcons are open for business to trade Julio Jones," Russini said Thursday on Get Up! (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports).

The Indianapolis Colts should be in on Jones. They're looking to reestablish Carson Wentz as a quality NFL starter while also trying to remain in the AFC playoff field. Jones could be a big contributor for both goals, as Indianapolis' receiver depth is questionable.

Michael Pittman Jr. appears to be a budding star, but Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy, and T.Y. Hilton is set to play on a one-year deal. Affording Jones shouldn't be a significant issue, as Indianapolis has $22.9 million in cap space.

Colts GM Chris Ballard has shown he's willing to be aggressive on the trade market, giving up a first-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last offseason.

Indianapolis owes the Philadelphia Eagles a conditional second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps this season—or 70 percent with a playoff berth. Trading a third-round pick plus a future second might be enough to land Jones, as teams are valuing 2022 selections "like gold," according to Rapoport.

Colts Get: WR Julio Jones

Falcons Get: 2022 third-round pick, 2023 second-round pick