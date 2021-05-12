Packers Rumors: Blake Bortles Agrees to Contract amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers may need more depth at the quarterback position depending on how the Aaron Rodgers saga unfolds, and they are reportedly turning to veteran Blake Bortles.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFC North team will sign the quarterback who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

This comes after Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Packers were interested in Bortles in part because Jordan Love was the only quarterback expected to take part in the in-person workouts slated for Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it is a one-year deal for Bortles.

The drama surrounding Rodgers figures to be the biggest storyline of the entire NFL offseason until it is resolved.

He is under contract through 2023 with a potential out for 2022, although the team appeared to turn an eye toward the future when it drafted Love in the first round last year. That Rodgers won his third career MVP last season may have changed the timeline the team envisioned, and Schefter reported in April the nine-time Pro Bowler has told some he wants to leave the team and is "disgruntled."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Packers offered Rodgers a "significant long-term" contract and appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and suggested "security and him knowing that he is the Packers starter going forward, guaranteed contractually" is the most important thing for the future Hall of Famer (warning: video contains profanity):

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While that situation unfolds, the Packers at least know they have an experienced veteran in Bortles.

The Central Florida product never lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft, but he helped lead the 2017 Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game and has appeared in 78 contests throughout his career.

He last played a game in 2019 for the Rams and has 103 touchdown passes to 75 interceptions in his career.