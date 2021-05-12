Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 9

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Assuming Aaron Rodgers remains with the Green Bay Packers, arguably the most anticipated game of the 2021 NFL season will reportedly take place in Week 9.

Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, the Packers are expected to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Packers-Chiefs matchup was among the games added to the schedule thanks to the formula adopted by the NFL when the league approved a 17-game regular season.

Rodgers' future in Green Bay has become a great uncertainty. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on April 29 that the three-time NFL MVP had informed some members of the organization that he doesn't want to play for the Packers anymore.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is "willing to weigh hardline options," including a prolonged holdout or retirement, if the Packers don't fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

If Rodgers stays put, Week 9 will mark his first head-to-head matchup with Patrick Mahomes. The Packers and Chiefs did play in Week 8 of the 2019 season, but Mahomes was out with a dislocated patella he suffered the previous week.

The Packers prevailed 31-24 in that game behind Rodgers' 305 yards and three touchdowns. Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore played well in Mahomes' absence with 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay and Kansas City were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conference last season with a combined 27-5 record.