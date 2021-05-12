Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest 2021 Impact Rookie

1 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills: Edge Boogie Basham

The Bills selected a pair of edge-rushers with their first two picks in the 2021 draft, taking Greg Rousseau in the first round and Boogie Basham in the second. While both are projected to eventually play a big role on the aging Buffalo defensive line, Basham is the more pro-ready prospect of the two.

Rousseau, the No. 30 pick, is a prototypical tall and athletic pass-rusher. However, the 6'6", 266-pounder is a late-bloomer at the position, having played safety and wideout for much of his high school career. Miami converted him to a full-time defensive lineman, where he has showed incredible promise and flashes, but he is still relatively raw and inexperienced.

Basham should be a more consistent and reliable edge-rusher for Buffalo in 2021, having dominated during his time at Wake Forest. The 6'3", 281-pounder recorded 28 tackles—5.5 for a loss—five sacks and a forced fumble in just seven games last year. His ceiling isn't nearly as high as Rousseau's, but Basham has the experience, frame and strength to be an immediate contributor for the Bills as a rookie.

Expect Basham to log far more snaps than his first-round counterpart in 2021, establishing himself as one of the NFL's better young defensive linemen.

Miami Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle

Although the Dolphins missed out on elite prospects like Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts after trading back to No. 6, they still picked up one of the class' best wideouts in Jaylen Waddle. In fact, they had Waddle ranked above everyone but Trevor Lawrence, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Waddle should get an incredible amount of opportunity in this Miami offense, which has sorely lacked quality wideouts in recent years. The Alabama product will be reuniting with collegiate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who helped him become one of the most dangerous receivers in the country during his true freshman campaign in 2018.

Waddle finished his career in Tuscaloosa with 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns on only 133 targets. The 5'10", 182-pounder may not be the biggest target, but he should dominate out of the slot as a rookie.

New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones

Few teams were more fortunate in the 2021 draft than the Patriots, who stayed put at No. 15 and still ended up with a potential franchise quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Alabama signal-caller appears to be a perfect fit with the Patriots, who overhauled their roster this offseason following a disappointing 7-9 campaign last year. New England is ready to win now, but it was lacking a promising young quarterback to run the offense.

Although head coach Bill Belichick expects Cam Newton to begin the season as the starting quarterback, it should only be a matter of time before the rookie usurps him.

Jones was considered one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks of the five prospects selected in the first round. He has a great feel for the game and avoids mistakes, traits that should have him starting for the Patriots early in his career.

New York Jets: RB Michael Carter

The Jets are loaded with rookie talent at some of the most important positions on the field. They acquired a slew of potential stars such as quarterback Zach Wilson, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Elijah Moore early in the draft.

While all of them are projected to play a big role in 2021, running back Michael Carter may end up making the biggest immediate impact of any Gang Green draft pick. The UNC product is one of the most explosive prospects in his class and ended up in a perfect situation to showcase his talents.

Carter, who is capable of ripping off a big play at any time and can contribute as a pass-catcher, will have a legitimate opportunity to become New York's bell-cow back this season. The Jets' incumbent options leave much to be desired, and it would hardly be a shock to see Carter beat out Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine for the starting job.

The versatile fourth-round pick looks to be the best of the bunch, which means he should have plenty of chances to put up huge numbers this season.