Jaguars, Falcons Reportedly Scheduled to Host London Games in 2021 NFL Season

Ian Walton/Associated Press

The NFL is bringing the international series back for the 2021 season, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Kaplan reported the league is looking to have the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars stage games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Mexico City has been ruled out, however, as a host site due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

"This season, two games were viewed internally at the NFL as a good reentry number to return to the UK," Kaplan wrote. "The NFL sees the London games as crucial to generating international growth and has enjoyed bumps in UK fan followings and TV viewership over the years."

The Jaguars in particular have turned London into their home away from home. Team owner Shahid Khan also owns Fulham F.C., which is based out of England's capital, and the idea of the Jags making a more permanent move overseas has been thrown around for years.

The COVID-19 pandemic made international games for the NFL impossible in 2021. With more and more people in the United States and around the world receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the league can ease back into a sense of normalcy.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in March the league was looking to have stadiums back at full capacity for the upcoming year. A month before that, he confirmed international games were on the table as well, though nothing was finalized.

"That's the approach we're going to take," he told reporters. "We obviously are going to stay in close contact with our partners in the U.K. and in Mexico and make sure that we are doing that safely. If at any point in time we don't think we can execute on it safely, we will make that determination."

The drama shouldn't carry on for much longer. The NFL is due to release the 2021 schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.