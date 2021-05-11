X

    Jaguars, Falcons Reportedly Scheduled to Host London Games in 2021 NFL Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot carries the flags of the United States and Great Britian ahead of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    Ian Walton/Associated Press

    The NFL is bringing the international series back for the 2021 season, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

    Kaplan reported the league is looking to have the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars stage games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Mexico City has been ruled out, however, as a host site due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

    "This season, two games were viewed internally at the NFL as a good reentry number to return to the UK," Kaplan wrote. "The NFL sees the London games as crucial to generating international growth and has enjoyed bumps in UK fan followings and TV viewership over the years."

    The Jaguars in particular have turned London into their home away from home. Team owner Shahid Khan also owns Fulham F.C., which is based out of England's capital, and the idea of the Jags making a more permanent move overseas has been thrown around for years.

    The COVID-19 pandemic made international games for the NFL impossible in 2021. With more and more people in the United States and around the world receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the league can ease back into a sense of normalcy.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in March the league was looking to have stadiums back at full capacity for the upcoming year. A month before that, he confirmed international games were on the table as well, though nothing was finalized.

    "That's the approach we're going to take," he told reporters. "We obviously are going to stay in close contact with our partners in the U.K. and in Mexico and make sure that we are doing that safely. If at any point in time we don't think we can execute on it safely, we will make that determination."

    The drama shouldn't carry on for much longer. The NFL is due to release the 2021 schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

    Related

      Jags, Falcons Going to London

      Jags and Falcons are scheduled to host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021 season (The Athletic)

      Jags, Falcons Going to London
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags, Falcons Going to London

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Devin Bush Mocks Tebow’s Deal

      Steelers LB can’t believe Tebow got a deal before Kap: ‘Wait til we play Jacksonville💤’ 📸

      Devin Bush Mocks Tebow’s Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Devin Bush Mocks Tebow’s Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Adams 'Hoping and Praying' Rodgers Will Remain Packers QB

      The Packers star receiver is holding out hope that A-Rod will stay in Green Bay.

      Adams 'Hoping and Praying' Rodgers Will Remain Packers QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Adams 'Hoping and Praying' Rodgers Will Remain Packers QB

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed

      Breaking down how Indy is putting its new QB in the best possible position ➡️

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report