The Biggest Pain Point for Every MLB Team This Season

6 of 6

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Yet Another Team with a Bad Bullpen

The Diamondbacks are four games under .500, but with only a minus-nine run differential. And with Madison Bumgarner suddenly unhittable and star center fielder Ketel Marte on his way back from a hamstring strain, things are looking up.

Yet the team's bullpen is an ever-present threat. Though its 5.10 ERA isn't the worst in baseball, it is largely responsible for the league-high 5.46 ERA the club has generated between the seventh and ninth innings. Such is life when a team lacks even one reliable high-leverage reliever.

Colorado Rockies: The Road Hasn't Been Kind to Them

The Rockies are tough when opponents have to play them in their backyard. In 22 games at Coors Field, they're 12-10 with a plus-16 run differential.

But when the Rockies have to hit the road, they're...well, bad. Very, very bad. With just two wins in their first 16 road games, they're on an early pace for the worst road record of all time. Correcting that is ultimately up to an offense that's hit just .224 with nine home runs away from Coors Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Suddenly, They Can't Win the Close Ones

After losing just two of their first 15 games, the Dodgers have rapidly regressed to the mean by winning only seven of their last 22 contests. Yet lest Dodgers fans go into a full-on panic, one silver lining is that the defending World Series champs have only been outscored by one run in this span.

Of course, this also points to the club's frustratingly poor performance in one-run games. They've already lost 10 of those after incurring only five losses in one-run games throughout 2020. Though they have everything they need to be better in close contests, it all comes down to execution.

San Diego Padres: The Middle of Their Order Needs a Power Boost

In spite of their frequent use of the injured list—up to and including for COVID-19 purposes regarding Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers—the Padres are staying alive in the NL West by way of a 21-17 record. If and when they're finally fully healthy, they figure to be dangerous.

In the meantime, they badly need more power from the middle of their lineup. Spots 3 through 6 have produced only 13 home runs, which is tied for last in the National League with the Mets. They specifically need more from Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, who have only nine homers between them.

San Francisco Giants: High-Leverage Relief Is an Obvious Achilles Heel

There's been no bigger surprise in the National League to this point than the Giants. Initially deemed a likely also-ran behind the Dodgers and Padres, they've ascended to the top of the NL West with the help of a powerful offense and excellent starting rotation.

The trouble is, the Giants have to hold their breath whenever the bullpen takes over. Its 4.09 ERA doesn't look so bad, but its negative win probability added is reflective of its issues in high leverage. For this problem, the Giants might not want to wait until the July 30 trade deadline to seek solutions.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.